Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,526 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after buying an additional 302,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IYW opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

