Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.2%

TXRH opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.21. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

