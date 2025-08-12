Rossmore Private Capital Has $10.42 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.26.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
