Rossmore Private Capital Has $10.42 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.