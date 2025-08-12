Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Has $834,000 Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

