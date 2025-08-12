Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,895 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after buying an additional 1,098,043 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,210,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,201,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

