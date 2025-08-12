Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 403.7% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,738,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,846 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $68,342,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4269 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

