Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $270.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.57.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

