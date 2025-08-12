Annandale Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.