Annandale Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

