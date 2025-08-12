PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

