Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 21,174 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 34,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,043,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $146.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

