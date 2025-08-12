Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Shares Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLRT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 124,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 38,033 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF alerts:

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLRT opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.