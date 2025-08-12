Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDW opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

