ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) CEO Luca Savi Sells 36,385 Shares

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ITT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

