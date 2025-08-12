Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.14 and traded as high as C$118.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$117.84, with a volume of 3,623 shares traded.

Morguard Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.