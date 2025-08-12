Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.14 and traded as high as C$118.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$117.84, with a volume of 3,623 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.
Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management.
