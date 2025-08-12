Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,066 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 499,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $14,871,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

