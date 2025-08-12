Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 77,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

