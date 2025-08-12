Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth about $7,612,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth about $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heico by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heico Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $338.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average is $275.66.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total value of $10,442,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,656 shares of company stock valued at $28,534,115. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price objective on Heico and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.45.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

