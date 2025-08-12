Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.96. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.