Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.83. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

