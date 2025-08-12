Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 5.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 41.0% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Endava by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endava in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

DAVA stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $34.94.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

