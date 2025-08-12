Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.34% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,287,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

