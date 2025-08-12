Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PUTNAM MUN OPPO (NYSE:PMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PUTNAM MUN OPPO (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PUTNAM MUN OPPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. PUTNAM MUN OPPO has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

