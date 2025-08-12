iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 449.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IHI stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.