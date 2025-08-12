Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 36.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $246.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,903.34. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

