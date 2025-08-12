Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

3M Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE MMM opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a one year low of $121.98 and a one year high of $164.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.