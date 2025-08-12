Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $170.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

