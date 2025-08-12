Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,873 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Zeta Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

