JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,708,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.45% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $560,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,145,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,614 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.