Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 425 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 47.0% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,318 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,226,000 after acquiring an additional 80,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,441,000 after acquiring an additional 269,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $1,485,387. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $349.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

