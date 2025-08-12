81,862 Shares in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 81,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 281.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of QAI opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $705.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

