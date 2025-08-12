Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

MSI stock opened at $461.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.15.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up previously from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.