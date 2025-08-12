Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 728 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $103.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

