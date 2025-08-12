Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $122,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.45. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

