Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.66%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

