JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,502,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $587,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMEE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $398,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMEE opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.