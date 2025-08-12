First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $16.50. First Resource Bancorp shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 11,155 shares trading hands.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.