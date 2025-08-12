Analyzing Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.3% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 11.90% 12.64% 8.23% Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.59 $35.44 million $0.51 18.02 Cambium Networks $220.20 million 0.11 -$77.42 million ($3.03) -0.27

This table compares Nexxen International and Cambium Networks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexxen International and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cambium Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nexxen International currently has a consensus target price of $14.3333, indicating a potential upside of 55.97%. Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.67%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Volatility and Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Cambium Networks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management. It also offers cnMatrix Ethernet enterprise switching solutions; cnMaestro and cnMaestro X network management platform that provide users with an integrated, intelligent, and easy to use tool for end-to-end network management; network planning tools, such as cnHeat, a network planning subscription service that provides a heat map coverage model display of locations for FWB connectivity; LINKPlanner that allows users to visualize and analyze hypothetical network deployment scenarios to evaluate performance and reliability; and cnArcher, a smartphone app that accelerates installation and deployment of fixed wireless products by field technicians. The company's products are used in broadband access, wireless backhaul, Internet of Things, public safety, national security, and defense communications networks, and Wi-Fi access applications. It serves public or private network operators; broadband internet service providers; mobile network operators; mid-market enterprises, such as education, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and retail; state and local government; energy, mining, rail operator and utility industries; and military agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

