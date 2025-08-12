Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) versus DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Head-To-Head Review

DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigiAsia and Evertec”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigiAsia N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Evertec $845.49 million 2.70 $112.62 million $2.12 16.80

Risk and Volatility

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than DigiAsia.

DigiAsia has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evertec has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigiAsia and Evertec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiAsia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Evertec 0 3 3 0 2.50

Evertec has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Evertec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evertec is more favorable than DigiAsia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of DigiAsia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Evertec shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of DigiAsia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Evertec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigiAsia and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiAsia N/A N/A N/A Evertec 15.56% 36.67% 10.29%

Summary

Evertec beats DigiAsia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

