KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $12.67. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 301,385 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1,143.0%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
