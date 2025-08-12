KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $12.67. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 301,385 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1,143.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.