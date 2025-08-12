Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,435,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.74.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

