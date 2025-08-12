Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Enersys were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Enersys by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enersys Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Enersys’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

