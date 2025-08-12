Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $666,000 in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ UAL opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

