AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 110,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $851.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

