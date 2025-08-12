Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

