Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $824,000 Investment in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Venture Global Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of VG opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

