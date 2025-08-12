Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

