Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 16,100 Shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. Desjardins began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

