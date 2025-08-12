JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 16,247,258 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1,240.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.59% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $472,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

