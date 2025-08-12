Covestor Ltd Sells 1,084 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rambus were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBS stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $551,475.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,826.24. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $939,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

