Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,569,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2%

DTM opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

